Cutie-Pie by dide
Cutie-Pie

This gorgeous cow had been hand-reared and is pretty tame. After a stink day at work today, I was happy to go out and hang out with her in the paddock and enjoy looking at the sunset.
22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

