Kowhai by dide
Kowhai

This is new growth on a little kowhai in the front garden. They look so delicate, but are actually pretty hardy.
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

Dianne

@dide
Brigette ace
Beautiful green on green
June 23rd, 2021  
