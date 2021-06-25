Previous
Nosy Heifers by dide
Nosy Heifers

I had little Rudy staying today, so took him with me to shift the heifers. He was content to watch them for ages, even in the light rain!
Dianne

@dide
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful , the heifers are so nosy .They always come up close to investigate don't they !
June 25th, 2021  
Yao RL
Haha, this looks so funny.
June 25th, 2021  
Dianne
@beryl Yes - they would have chewed and pulled the blanket from around his feet if I had let them!
June 25th, 2021  
Babs ace
A farmer in the making
June 25th, 2021  
