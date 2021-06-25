Sign up
Photo 2735
Nosy Heifers
I had little Rudy staying today, so took him with me to shift the heifers. He was content to watch them for ages, even in the light rain!
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
Dianne
@dide
2735
photos
185
followers
129
following
2728
2729
2730
2731
2732
2733
2734
2735
Tags
rural
,
farm
,
grandson
,
heifers
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful , the heifers are so nosy .They always come up close to investigate don't they !
June 25th, 2021
Yao RL
Haha, this looks so funny.
June 25th, 2021
Dianne
@beryl
Yes - they would have chewed and pulled the blanket from around his feet if I had let them!
June 25th, 2021
Babs
ace
A farmer in the making
June 25th, 2021
