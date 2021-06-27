Previous
Moving the stock by dide
Moving the stock

Today we were helping Josh shift the heifers that he grazes. They had to go from the home farm(let) to a block that he leases. Already they have started to put on weight.
27th June 2021 27th Jun 21

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
