Photo 2749
The new project
Josh working to put up the frame for the new implement shelter.
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2749
photos
183
followers
130
following
753% complete
2742
2743
2744
2745
2746
2747
2748
2749
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
9th July 2021 12:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
work
,
rural
,
building
,
farm
