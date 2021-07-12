Previous
The Big Smoke by dide
Photo 2752

The Big Smoke

I am in Auckland this week, looking after my wee grandson. Today we enjoyed a nice walk around the streets, looking at the beautiful old buildings. Well, actually I enjoyed looking, while Rudy had a sleep.
Dianne

@dide
Issi Bannerman ace
Yes, Rudy doesn't look too interested in the buildings! Lovely images though.
July 12th, 2021  
julia ace
Hope Rudy didn't mind all the photo stops.. lovely homes in that area..
July 12th, 2021  
