Photo 2752
The Big Smoke
I am in Auckland this week, looking after my wee grandson. Today we enjoyed a nice walk around the streets, looking at the beautiful old buildings. Well, actually I enjoyed looking, while Rudy had a sleep.
12th July 2021
12th Jul 21
2
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2752
photos
183
followers
130
following
2745
2746
2747
2748
2749
2750
2751
2752
Views
8
8
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Taken
12th July 2021 5:52pm
Tags
old
,
buildings
,
grandson
,
auckland
Issi Bannerman
ace
Yes, Rudy doesn't look too interested in the buildings! Lovely images though.
July 12th, 2021
julia
ace
Hope Rudy didn't mind all the photo stops.. lovely homes in that area..
July 12th, 2021
