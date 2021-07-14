Previous
Textures by dide
Photo 2754

Textures

While out walking yesterday, I came across this lovely old gate with a neat stone wall. The yellow moss made it even more interesting.
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

Dianne

@dide
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 14th, 2021  
Kitty Hawke ace
That certainly looks like it has been unopened for some while.
July 14th, 2021  
