Photo 2754
Textures
While out walking yesterday, I came across this lovely old gate with a neat stone wall. The yellow moss made it even more interesting.
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
2
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
wall
,
gate
,
stonework
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 14th, 2021
Kitty Hawke
ace
That certainly looks like it has been unopened for some while.
July 14th, 2021
