Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2767
Athenree House
A well-kept old homestead near Waihi. It wasn't open, but there was no problem with wandering around the grounds. I really love trees in winter and the big tree behind the homestead was such a lovely shape.
27th July 2021
27th Jul 21
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2767
photos
183
followers
132
following
758% complete
View this month »
2760
2761
2762
2763
2764
2765
2766
2767
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
25th July 2021 10:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
winter
,
homestead
,
athenree
Margo
ace
nice shot of this house & surrounding trees
July 27th, 2021
haskar
ace
Beautiful composition.
July 27th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful old property in a lovely setting
July 27th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close