Athenree House by dide
Photo 2767

Athenree House

A well-kept old homestead near Waihi. It wasn't open, but there was no problem with wandering around the grounds. I really love trees in winter and the big tree behind the homestead was such a lovely shape.
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

Dianne

@dide
Margo ace
nice shot of this house & surrounding trees
July 27th, 2021  
haskar ace
Beautiful composition.
July 27th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful old property in a lovely setting
July 27th, 2021  
