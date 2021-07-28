Sign up
Photo 2768
Rural feet!
We had the cross country race at school today and all the kids from age 5 to 13 competed. They were advised to go bare footed, as there were too many muddy areas where shoes get sucked in, never to be seen again!
28th July 2021
28th Jul 21
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Maggiemae
ace
Nothing a shower wouldn't fix. Just be glad its not rugby!
July 28th, 2021
