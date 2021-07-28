Previous
Rural feet! by dide
Rural feet!

We had the cross country race at school today and all the kids from age 5 to 13 competed. They were advised to go bare footed, as there were too many muddy areas where shoes get sucked in, never to be seen again!
Dianne

Maggiemae ace
Nothing a shower wouldn't fix. Just be glad its not rugby!
July 28th, 2021  
