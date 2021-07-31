Previous
Determination by dide
Photo 2771

Determination

Watching Chad's hockey today just showed us how determined both teams were. After leading 4-2 at half time, our guys went on to have a 6-4 loss!
Dianne

Caterina ace
Beautiful sport photo. It transmits the feeling of competitive deter. Fav
