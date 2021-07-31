Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2771
Determination
Watching Chad's hockey today just showed us how determined both teams were. After leading 4-2 at half time, our guys went on to have a 6-4 loss!
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2771
photos
181
followers
130
following
759% complete
View this month »
2764
2765
2766
2767
2768
2769
2770
2771
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
31st July 2021 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hockey
,
dedication
,
determination
Caterina
ace
Beautiful sport photo. It transmits the feeling of competitive deter. Fav
July 31st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close