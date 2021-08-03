The champions

A day to remember... It began last night with very high winds here in the north of NZ - and very little sleep as roofing iron and branches flew about the place. This morning, I got a phone call not to go to school as there was no power! Couldn't have worked out better - I had the morning for school work, then the afternoon watching the Olympics. Here we can see Lisa Carrington who gained two gold medals today in the kayak. She now has won 4 golds, over 3 Olympics. She still has two more events to kayak in over the next few days.