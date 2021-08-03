Previous
The champions by dide
The champions

A day to remember... It began last night with very high winds here in the north of NZ - and very little sleep as roofing iron and branches flew about the place. This morning, I got a phone call not to go to school as there was no power! Couldn't have worked out better - I had the morning for school work, then the afternoon watching the Olympics. Here we can see Lisa Carrington who gained two gold medals today in the kayak. She now has won 4 golds, over 3 Olympics. She still has two more events to kayak in over the next few days.
3rd August 2021 3rd Aug 21

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details

Dawn ace
Absolutely an awesome day for all
August 3rd, 2021  
Brigette ace
I believe she is the most successful NZ Olympian of all time
August 3rd, 2021  
