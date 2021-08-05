'H' for Honours

I have called this 'H' for Honours and it is an entry into the macro competition for camera club. For the competition I thought I'd better not be presumptuous, and instead called it 'H' for Hopeful....

It is such fun entering images into competition - sometimes you are sure it will be awarded an honours, only to fall short... Other times you put in an image to fill a gap, and it scores well. But all the time you are learning from the judge's critique comments, so hopefully it will help with overall improvement!