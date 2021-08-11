Sign up
Photo 2782
Sunflowers and things
A photo from about 6 weeks ago - just an interesting viewpoint... The sunflowers were self-set and were flowering in June, the NZ winter.
11th August 2021
11th Aug 21
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
27th June 2021 11:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rural
,
farm
,
sunflowers
,
bums
,
heifers
Wylie
ace
a terrific shot of cow's bums. And sunflowers. fav
August 11th, 2021
