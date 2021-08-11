Previous
Sunflowers and things by dide
Photo 2782

Sunflowers and things

A photo from about 6 weeks ago - just an interesting viewpoint... The sunflowers were self-set and were flowering in June, the NZ winter.
11th August 2021 11th Aug 21

Dianne

@dide
Wylie ace
a terrific shot of cow's bums. And sunflowers. fav
August 11th, 2021  
