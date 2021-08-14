Sign up
Photo 2785
Determined
Don't you just love the look on their faces? After rain this week, these kids were happy to be on the field and getting suitably dirty.
14th August 2021
14th Aug 21
0
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2785
photos
180
followers
129
following
2778
2779
2780
2781
2782
2783
2784
2785
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
14th August 2021 9:52am
Tags
dirt
,
rugby
,
mud
,
game
,
determination
