This is the truck that Josh purchased from Invercargill last January. We were crossing to the South Island as he was headed to the North with the truck https://365project.org/dide/365/2021-01-20 If you zoom in, you can just see the truck in the middle of the ferry!He needed a cattle crate for it; purchased a second hand one and it has finally been fitted onto his truck. It annoys him that there is red on it, so he will paint it blue to match the truck!