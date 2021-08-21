Previous
Our house by dide
Photo 2792

Our house

I was down at the pond and native bush area late this afternoon and spotted this reflection. It is the best I have even seen it.
Dianne

@dide
Yao RL
so cool, I need to stand on my head to have a good peek.
August 21st, 2021  
Ethel ace
A piece of art. Glad you captured it.
August 21st, 2021  
