Photo 2792
Our house
I was down at the pond and native bush area late this afternoon and spotted this reflection. It is the best I have even seen it.
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
2
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2785
2786
2787
2788
2789
2790
2791
2792
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
21st August 2021 5:23pm
reflection
house
rural
evening
farm
Yao RL
so cool, I need to stand on my head to have a good peek.
August 21st, 2021
Ethel
ace
A piece of art. Glad you captured it.
August 21st, 2021
