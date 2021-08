Down by the pond

NZ is still in lockdown and may be for some time! We have increasing numbers of cases and unless you are an essential worker, we all have to stay at home. School is again online and I have been busy preparing for the upcoming week. I am somewhat challenged by technology, so everything takes a toll on me. Yesterday afternoon, I took some time out for a wander around the native trees that we planted. I was taken by the colours and patterns.