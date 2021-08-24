Previous
I can see you by dide
Photo 2795

I can see you

Yesterday we were down the paddock planting a kowhai tree in the native bush. These nosy animals all popped their head over the hill at the same time.
From left - Aroha, the bull, Char and Eelo. Eelo was bellowing as he often does!
Dianne

@dide
Photo Details

Ethel ace
Cattle are like us. They like to see what's going on. The simplicity of the composition is arresting.
August 24th, 2021  
