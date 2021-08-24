Sign up
Photo 2795
I can see you
Yesterday we were down the paddock planting a kowhai tree in the native bush. These nosy animals all popped their head over the hill at the same time.
From left - Aroha, the bull, Char and Eelo. Eelo was bellowing as he often does!
24th August 2021
24th Aug 21
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
cattle
,
rural
,
farm
,
hereford
,
long-horn
Ethel
ace
Cattle are like us. They like to see what's going on. The simplicity of the composition is arresting.
August 24th, 2021
