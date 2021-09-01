Previous
The first day of spring by dide
Photo 2803

The first day of spring

What a lovely start to spring. Luckily I had the camera at the ready, because the colour didn't last long.
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

Lou Ann ace
So beautiful! I love the tree silhouettes too.
September 1st, 2021  
Kitty Hawke ace
Such lovely colours. First day of Autumn here in UK !
September 1st, 2021  
