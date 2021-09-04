Sign up
Photo 2806
An early start
Well - early for me anyway... We are having a 'weekend away' in the front paddock - a permissible place to go during the Lockdown level 4. This morning it was cold, calm and lovely, with just a hint of a moon.
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
5
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2806
photos
181
followers
131
following
2799
2800
2801
2802
2803
2804
2805
2806
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
4th September 2021 6:14am
Tags
moon
,
holiday
,
sunrise
,
rural
,
van
,
farm
Issi Bannerman
ace
Ha ha .. have a fun weekend!
September 4th, 2021
Sarah Bremner
ace
Beautiful....enjoy anyway.
September 4th, 2021
Brigette
ace
Haha great idea
September 4th, 2021
Babs
ace
Have a great at home holiday.
September 4th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ha ! great job - have a fun weekend Love the early morning light and the moon still up above !
September 4th, 2021
