An early start by dide
An early start

Well - early for me anyway... We are having a 'weekend away' in the front paddock - a permissible place to go during the Lockdown level 4. This morning it was cold, calm and lovely, with just a hint of a moon.
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

Dianne

@dide
Issi Bannerman ace
Ha ha .. have a fun weekend!
September 4th, 2021  
Sarah Bremner ace
Beautiful....enjoy anyway.
September 4th, 2021  
Brigette ace
Haha great idea
September 4th, 2021  
Babs ace
Have a great at home holiday.
September 4th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ha ! great job - have a fun weekend Love the early morning light and the moon still up above !
September 4th, 2021  
