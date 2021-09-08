Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2810
Moving the heifers
I went to move the heifers today and loved the light hitting their paddock. There are even a pair of Paradise ducks in the paddock in front right.
Just after this, I got caught in a big hailstorm - it was pretty windy and cold!
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2810
photos
181
followers
131
following
769% complete
View this month »
2803
2804
2805
2806
2807
2808
2809
2810
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
8th September 2021 5:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cattle
,
ducks
,
rural
,
farm
,
heifers
Joan Robillard
ace
The stormy sky adds to the intensity of the colors.
September 8th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
You had the same black sky as we did but got just a pinch of rain. Lovely colour contrasts!
September 8th, 2021
Wylie
ace
the light is terrific in front with that ominous sky behind. You'll have to move more quickly next time!
September 8th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close