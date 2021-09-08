Previous
Moving the heifers by dide
Moving the heifers

I went to move the heifers today and loved the light hitting their paddock. There are even a pair of Paradise ducks in the paddock in front right.
Just after this, I got caught in a big hailstorm - it was pretty windy and cold!
Joan Robillard ace
The stormy sky adds to the intensity of the colors.
September 8th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
You had the same black sky as we did but got just a pinch of rain. Lovely colour contrasts!
September 8th, 2021  
Wylie ace
the light is terrific in front with that ominous sky behind. You'll have to move more quickly next time!
September 8th, 2021  
