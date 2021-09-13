Sign up
Photo 2815
Off to shift the fence
Lockdown continues, so I'm thankful to have a bit of land to have some freedom. I was off to shift the fence and got Chook to take a photo or two. It's not very often I get to feature...
13th September 2021
13th Sep 21
3
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
13
3
365
ILCE-6000
11th September 2021 2:48pm
cattle
,
rural
,
farm
,
longhorns
,
herefords
Maggiemae
ace
By "Chook' I take i you don't mean some farm bird? These are longhorns? Amazing!
September 13th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot of you and the beautiful beasts eyeing one another ! Lovely land - fav
September 13th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Your husband did a great job
September 13th, 2021
