Off to shift the fence by dide
Photo 2815

Off to shift the fence

Lockdown continues, so I'm thankful to have a bit of land to have some freedom. I was off to shift the fence and got Chook to take a photo or two. It's not very often I get to feature...
13th September 2021 13th Sep 21

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Maggiemae ace
By "Chook' I take i you don't mean some farm bird? These are longhorns? Amazing!
September 13th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot of you and the beautiful beasts eyeing one another ! Lovely land - fav
September 13th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Your husband did a great job
September 13th, 2021  
