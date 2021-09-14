Previous
The old shed by dide
Photo 2816

The old shed

It's nice to get out on the bike and gives me a chance to really look around the district. The light wasn't that interesting, but I do love old sheds.
14th September 2021 14th Sep 21

Dianne

@dide
Joan Robillard ace
Love the way it is nestled in the hills
September 14th, 2021  
Sue ace
Makes me happy to live in NZ
September 14th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
I like the way you frame your scenes - they become an art work rather than just a photograph!
September 14th, 2021  
Wylie ace
And its a beauty, though it appears to have all its walls still!
September 14th, 2021  
