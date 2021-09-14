Sign up
Photo 2816
The old shed
It's nice to get out on the bike and gives me a chance to really look around the district. The light wasn't that interesting, but I do love old sheds.
14th September 2021
14th Sep 21
4
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2816
photos
184
followers
134
following
771% complete
View this month »
2809
2810
2811
2812
2813
2814
2815
2816
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
14th September 2021 4:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rural
,
shed
,
farm
Joan Robillard
ace
Love the way it is nestled in the hills
September 14th, 2021
Sue
ace
Makes me happy to live in NZ
September 14th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
I like the way you frame your scenes - they become an art work rather than just a photograph!
September 14th, 2021
Wylie
ace
And its a beauty, though it appears to have all its walls still!
September 14th, 2021
