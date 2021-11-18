Sign up
Photo 2881
Urban
Such a lovely calm evening for a short wander around the city. I love the old villas.
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
1
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2881
photos
186
followers
116
following
Tags
architecture
,
auckland
,
villas
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely collage
November 18th, 2021
