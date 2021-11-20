Previous
The maize planter by dide
Photo 2883

The maize planter

We had to drop a vehicle to Josh tonight, just as he was stopped to refill with seed and fertiliser. He was way out the back of Paparimu, miles from anywhere.
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
