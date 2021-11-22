Previous
Lorne’s Roses by dide
Photo 2885

Lorne’s Roses

Our neighbours across the road have a gorgeous display of roses on their fence. Such pretty colours and nice scent.
22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

