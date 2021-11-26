Previous
Hay fever season by dide
Photo 2889

Hay fever season

These innocent ryegrass seed heads give me hay fever... they looked so nice with the dew on them. I was looking for a monotone image for next month’s camera club competition.
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

Dianne

@dide
Ethel ace
This looks beautiful but it would bring hay fever and asthma to me.
November 26th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful monotone image - great light on the seeded grasses
November 26th, 2021  
Dianne
@ethelperry yep - daily antihistamine for me at present.
November 26th, 2021  
Ethel ace
I am lucky there is no rye grass around where I Ou have my sympathy if you can’t avoid it.
November 26th, 2021  
