Photo 2889
Hay fever season
These innocent ryegrass seed heads give me hay fever... they looked so nice with the dew on them. I was looking for a monotone image for next month’s camera club competition.
26th November 2021
26th Nov 21
4
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2889
photos
184
followers
117
following
2882
2883
2884
2885
2886
2887
2888
2889
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
26th November 2021 6:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grass
,
dew
,
koi
,
seedhead
,
ryegrass
Ethel
ace
This looks beautiful but it would bring hay fever and asthma to me.
November 26th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful monotone image - great light on the seeded grasses
November 26th, 2021
Dianne
@ethelperry
yep - daily antihistamine for me at present.
November 26th, 2021
Ethel
ace
I am lucky there is no rye grass around where I Ou have my sympathy if you can’t avoid it.
November 26th, 2021
