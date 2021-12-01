Previous
I’m watching you by dide
Photo 2894

I’m watching you

Longhorns again! Thank goodness only a couple of weeks until this crazy school year finishes and I can get out with my camera again.
From left - Eelo, Aroha and RM
1st December 2021 1st Dec 21

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site.
Joan Robillard ace
Can't imagine being a teacher now.
December 1st, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Time to get out the Christmas decorations to decorate those horns ! Such a wonderful beast - fav
December 1st, 2021  
