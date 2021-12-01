Sign up
Photo 2894
I’m watching you
Longhorns again! Thank goodness only a couple of weeks until this crazy school year finishes and I can get out with my camera again.
From left - Eelo, Aroha and RM
1st December 2021
1st Dec 21
2
2
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2894
photos
183
followers
117
following
792% complete
View this month »
2887
2888
2889
2890
2891
2892
2893
2894
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
30th November 2021 4:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cattle
,
farm
,
longhorns
,
rursl
Joan Robillard
ace
Can't imagine being a teacher now.
December 1st, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Time to get out the Christmas decorations to decorate those horns ! Such a wonderful beast - fav
December 1st, 2021
