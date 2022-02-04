Previous
Next
Best mates by dide
Photo 2959

Best mates

We wondered how two very different breeds of cattle would settle together in the same paddocks. Here is evidence that they are good buddies - the bull and Eelo interacting together. The Herefords and longhorns seem very contented.
4th February 2022 4th Feb 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
810% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Harbie ace
Love this! Those are some impressive horns!!
February 4th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely - so much contrast between the two - but beautiful together !
February 4th, 2022  
Leli ace
Impressive shot.
February 4th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
You have to be careful getting next to those horns.
February 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise