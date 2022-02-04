Sign up
Photo 2959
Best mates
We wondered how two very different breeds of cattle would settle together in the same paddocks. Here is evidence that they are good buddies - the bull and Eelo interacting together. The Herefords and longhorns seem very contented.
4th February 2022
4th Feb 22
4
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Views
9
9
Comments
4
4
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
4th February 2022 4:19pm
Privacy
cattle
,
rural
,
farm
,
longhorns
,
herefords
Harbie
ace
Love this! Those are some impressive horns!!
February 4th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely - so much contrast between the two - but beautiful together !
February 4th, 2022
Leli
ace
Impressive shot.
February 4th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
You have to be careful getting next to those horns.
February 4th, 2022
