I was lying in the paddock the other day, waiting for Eelo to look down on me. He is very nosy and did just what I wanted, giving me a chance at this portrait.
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

Dianne

@dide
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaaw ! isn't he magnificent ! Brave of you to be lying down for the photo shoot ! fav
February 8th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
Eelo is a prime animal…those wonderful horns are amazing. He looks beautiful! He has a lovely face too.
February 8th, 2022  
Brigette ace
Nice one! Hope you didn’t have to lie there for too long
February 8th, 2022  
