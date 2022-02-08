Sign up
Photo 2963
Eelo
I was lying in the paddock the other day, waiting for Eelo to look down on me. He is very nosy and did just what I wanted, giving me a chance at this portrait.
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Comments
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
4th February 2022 4:09pm
Tags
rural
,
farm
,
longhorn
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaaw ! isn't he magnificent ! Brave of you to be lying down for the photo shoot ! fav
February 8th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
Eelo is a prime animal…those wonderful horns are amazing. He looks beautiful! He has a lovely face too.
February 8th, 2022
Brigette
ace
Nice one! Hope you didn’t have to lie there for too long
February 8th, 2022
