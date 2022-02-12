Previous
The new walkway by dide
Photo 2967

The new walkway

We are at Awhitu Regional Park for the night and had a lovely walk this evening when it had finally cooled down a bit. This is a new walkway through the reclaimed wetlands. It is interesting, as many years (about 35) ago when we first started camping and volunteer planting at this park, the wetlands were being drained. Now, the importance of wetlands for the ecosystem has been realised, they are being left to regenerate plants and wildlife. It is very windy out in the open tonight, but we are sheltered behind trees and there's hardly any wind.
Dianne

@dide
