Mondays by dide
Photo 2976

Mondays

I have Mondays with this cute little guy. He just loves Toto and fortunately she is a very gentle placid dog. It is such a lot of fun being a grandparent!
21st February 2022 21st Feb 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details

Ethel ace
What’s not to love about this heartwarming shot
February 21st, 2022  
Pam Knowler ace
What a gorgeous capture!!
February 21st, 2022  
Debra
Awww, so sweet
February 21st, 2022  
