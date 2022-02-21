Sign up
Photo 2976
Mondays
I have Mondays with this cute little guy. He just loves Toto and fortunately she is a very gentle placid dog. It is such a lot of fun being a grandparent!
21st February 2022
21st Feb 22
3
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
2969
2970
2971
2972
2973
2974
2975
2976
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
21st February 2022 8:13am
Tags
dog
,
child
,
grandson
Ethel
ace
What’s not to love about this heartwarming shot
February 21st, 2022
Pam Knowler
ace
What a gorgeous capture!!
February 21st, 2022
Debra
Awww, so sweet
February 21st, 2022
