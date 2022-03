Dinner for 10

At this time of the year when maize harvest is in full swing, we often get called on to deliver a meal to the paddock. Tonight there were 10 to feed, but usually there are about 6 or 7. Tonight's menu was bacon and egg pie, mashed potato, salad, apple pie and ice cream, followed by a hot or cold drink. Sometimes we cheat and get fish and chips or Indian takeout. The guys certainly appreciate a meal and a short time out of the machinery.