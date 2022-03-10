Sign up
Photo 2993
Hamilton's Gap
Another image of this photogenic area. It is so nice to wander here with my camera grabbing shots when the light is nice.
10th March 2022
10th Mar 22
1
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
365
Canon EOS 6D
5th March 2022 2:22pm
Tags
reflections
coast
beach
hamiltons-gap
Joan Robillard
ace
The reflection adds to the shot.
March 10th, 2022
