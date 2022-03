Kereru

While away at Omana Regional Park, we were camped near a small patch of bush and in particular a big puriri tree. There were four kereru (NZ native woodpigeons) who were flying in and out of the tree at a great rate of knots. They are noisy flyers and would land in the tree with a great crash and scattering of leaves. They were impossible to photograph because of the leafy tree, but this one landed in another tree nearby. He was in such a hurry that he got one win caught in a branch!