Previous
Next
Here's the story by dide
Photo 3001

Here's the story

We had been shifting the cattle this afternoon and I had been down the paddock with my camera. When we got back, Chook decided to go and chop down a huge flannel leaf plant by the drain (in amongst the native trees). He came back a while later looking like this! The branch had broken, the bank collapsed and he ended up headfirst in the drain. Fortunately he wasn't wearing his hearing aids and the axe didn't cause an injury. Unfortunately he lost his glasses and also I didn't get to record the event as it unfolded... He came back laughing that I had missed such a great photo op!
18th March 2022 18th Mar 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
822% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Glad he was well enough to laugh.
March 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise