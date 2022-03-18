Here's the story

We had been shifting the cattle this afternoon and I had been down the paddock with my camera. When we got back, Chook decided to go and chop down a huge flannel leaf plant by the drain (in amongst the native trees). He came back a while later looking like this! The branch had broken, the bank collapsed and he ended up headfirst in the drain. Fortunately he wasn't wearing his hearing aids and the axe didn't cause an injury. Unfortunately he lost his glasses and also I didn't get to record the event as it unfolded... He came back laughing that I had missed such a great photo op!