Photo 3003
Aroha..
Aroha with the heart on her forehead. She's a feisty wee thing, especially if the dogs are down the paddock with us!
20th March 2022
20th Mar 22
3
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3003
photos
188
followers
117
following
822% complete
View this month »
2996
2997
2998
2999
3000
3001
3002
3003
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Taken
20th March 2022 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cattle
,
rural
,
farm
,
aloha
Dianne
Another decent set of 'handlebars' for you
@graemestevens
March 20th, 2022
Graeme Stevens
ace
@dide
Easyrider 😏
March 20th, 2022
winghong_ho
Great capture, excellent pov, beautiful subject.
March 20th, 2022
