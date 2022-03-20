Previous
Aroha.. by dide
Photo 3003

Aroha..

Aroha with the heart on her forehead. She's a feisty wee thing, especially if the dogs are down the paddock with us!
20th March 2022 20th Mar 22

Dianne

@dide
Dianne
Another decent set of 'handlebars' for you @graemestevens
March 20th, 2022  
Graeme Stevens ace
@dide Easyrider 😏
March 20th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Great capture, excellent pov, beautiful subject.
March 20th, 2022  
