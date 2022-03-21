Sign up
Photo 3004
Rain!
Auckland had an incredible storm this morning. Heaps of rain and thunder and lightning. Once the lightning had finished, Rudy and I went out in the rain to play in the puddles. It was lots of fun and he loved it.
21st March 2022
21st Mar 22
3
2
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3004
photos
189
followers
117
following
823% complete
View this month »
2997
2998
2999
3000
3001
3002
3003
3004
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
21st March 2022 9:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
storm
,
puddles
,
auckland
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ,ha ! priceless , the whole body protected from the rain ,yet bare footed enjoying paddling in the puddles - great candid Dianne - fav
March 21st, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
A childhood joy
March 21st, 2022
Ethel
ace
Yes, to everything about this.
March 21st, 2022
