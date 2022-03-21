Previous
Rain! by dide
Photo 3004

Rain!

Auckland had an incredible storm this morning. Heaps of rain and thunder and lightning. Once the lightning had finished, Rudy and I went out in the rain to play in the puddles. It was lots of fun and he loved it.
21st March 2022 21st Mar 22

Dianne

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ,ha ! priceless , the whole body protected from the rain ,yet bare footed enjoying paddling in the puddles - great candid Dianne - fav
March 21st, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
A childhood joy
March 21st, 2022  
Ethel ace
Yes, to everything about this.
March 21st, 2022  
