Beautiful light by dide
Photo 3006

Beautiful light

Tonight was one of those evenings where the light and rain made all the colours look vivd. Added to this was a rainbow. This is the view from our dining room and you can see all the trees we have planted bottom left.
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
