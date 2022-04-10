Sign up
Photo 3024
The wraparound forest
Another photo from yesterday’s outing with
@julzmaioro
10th April 2022
10th Apr 22
1
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
365
Canon EOS 6D
9th April 2022 3:44pm
glass
forest
glass-ball
Maggiemae
ace
I don't know how big this ball is but regardless the focus is the best! fav
April 10th, 2022
