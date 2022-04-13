Sign up
Photo 3027
Lotus flower
Such elegant flowers.
13th April 2022
13th Apr 22
4
5
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3027
photos
192
followers
117
following
3020
3021
3022
3023
3024
3025
3026
3027
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
23rd February 2022 1:43pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
lotus-flower
Peter
ace
Gorgeous image in so many ways Dianne, superb light, tones, textures and wonderful detail a massive Fav:)
April 13th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Stunning
April 13th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful -- I can only second all of Peter's comment -- fav
April 13th, 2022
Diana
ace
I can only echo the above, stunning capture and framing!
April 13th, 2022
