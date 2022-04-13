Previous
Lotus flower by dide
Photo 3027

Lotus flower

Such elegant flowers.
13th April 2022 13th Apr 22

Dianne

@dide
Photo Details

Peter ace
Gorgeous image in so many ways Dianne, superb light, tones, textures and wonderful detail a massive Fav:)
April 13th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Stunning
April 13th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful -- I can only second all of Peter's comment -- fav
April 13th, 2022  
Diana ace
I can only echo the above, stunning capture and framing!
April 13th, 2022  
