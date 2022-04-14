Previous
Ready to go. by dide
Photo 3028

Ready to go.

I am off camping with some of the family and have the bike loaded on the van. This morning the shadow caught my eye.
14th April 2022 14th Apr 22

Dianne

@dide
Photo Details

Dianne
This one’s for you @ethelperry You always find interesting shadows.
April 14th, 2022  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, a fabulous shadow. Enjoy your camping trip.
April 14th, 2022  
