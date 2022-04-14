Sign up
Photo 3028
Ready to go.
I am off camping with some of the family and have the bike loaded on the van. This morning the shadow caught my eye.
14th April 2022
14th Apr 22
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
shadow
,
bike
Dianne
This one’s for you
@ethelperry
You always find interesting shadows.
April 14th, 2022
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, a fabulous shadow. Enjoy your camping trip.
April 14th, 2022
