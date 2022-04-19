Previous
Pied stilts galore by dide
Pied stilts galore

My sister and I had a lovely walk today and my great niece rode her bike. We enjoyed seeing all the stilts at the Sandspit.
19th April 2022 19th Apr 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Antonio-S ace
Excellent capture.
FAV!
April 19th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely capture
April 19th, 2022  
