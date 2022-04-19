Sign up
Photo 3033
Pied stilts galore
My sister and I had a lovely walk today and my great niece rode her bike. We enjoyed seeing all the stilts at the Sandspit.
19th April 2022
19th Apr 22
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
19th April 2022 2:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
beach
,
pied-stilts
Antonio-S
ace
Excellent capture.
FAV!
April 19th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely capture
April 19th, 2022
FAV!