Photo 3034
The boardwalk
At Awhitu Regional Park, this new boardwalk has made for easier access from one end of the beach to the other. It offers nice views of the wetland and is fun to walk and cycle along.
20th April 2022
20th Apr 22
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
boardwalk
,
awhitu
,
awhitu-regional-park
Wylie
ace
that looks very solid and inviting.
April 20th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
I love boardwalks! They are made so exactly and so strong!
April 20th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
A good way too to protect the area.
April 20th, 2022
