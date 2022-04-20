Previous
The boardwalk by dide
The boardwalk

At Awhitu Regional Park, this new boardwalk has made for easier access from one end of the beach to the other. It offers nice views of the wetland and is fun to walk and cycle along.
20th April 2022 20th Apr 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site.
Wylie ace
that looks very solid and inviting.
April 20th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
I love boardwalks! They are made so exactly and so strong!
April 20th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
A good way too to protect the area.
April 20th, 2022  
