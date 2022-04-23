Previous
Sunset over the Manukau by dide
Sunset over the Manukau

We are staying at Ambury Regional Park and had a lovely bike ride just on sunset. There are lots of birds living and feeding in this area and I managed to capture a few flying off into the sunset.
23rd April 2022 23rd Apr 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
