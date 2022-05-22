Sign up
Photo 3066
Walkies
We went to the beach this morning to see how big the surf was after recent high winds. It was pretty rough. Wet sand gives some lovely reflections.
22nd May 2022
22nd May 22
2
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
22nd May 2022 9:19am
Privacy
Public
reflections
,
coast
,
beach
,
dogs
,
karioitahi
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and scene with lovely reflections.
May 22nd, 2022
Brigette
ace
looks cool but serene
May 22nd, 2022
