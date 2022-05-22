Previous
Next
Walkies by dide
Photo 3066

Walkies

We went to the beach this morning to see how big the surf was after recent high winds. It was pretty rough. Wet sand gives some lovely reflections.
22nd May 2022 22nd May 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
840% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture and scene with lovely reflections.
May 22nd, 2022  
Brigette ace
looks cool but serene
May 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise