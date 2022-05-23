Previous
Pavement art by dide
Photo 3067

Pavement art

An image of a few squashed leaves on the pavement. I have colour enhanced it but like the simplicity of having only a few leaves in the frame.
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

Dianne

@dide
Brigette ace
A nod to Matisse perhaps
May 23rd, 2022  
