Photo 3067
Pavement art
An image of a few squashed leaves on the pavement. I have colour enhanced it but like the simplicity of having only a few leaves in the frame.
23rd May 2022
23rd May 22
1
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3067
photos
191
followers
116
following
840% complete
View this month »
3060
3061
3062
3063
3064
3065
3066
3067
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
23rd May 2022 1:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
pavement
Brigette
ace
A nod to Matisse perhaps
May 23rd, 2022
