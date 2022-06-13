Previous
Next
Spending a penny... by dide
Photo 3088

Spending a penny...

This toilet block is in our town. It has been painted to look in keeping with the old hotel in behind it.
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
846% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
So cute - and I haven’t heard that expression in a while. Reminds me of my late mum 😊
June 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise