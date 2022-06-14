Sign up
Photo 3089
Deelishis Herbs
How many times do we drive past an old building, thinking, 'One day I'll take a pic of that'.
This delightful old roadside veggie shop may well get pulled down one day, so I got an image before it happened.
14th June 2022
14th Jun 22
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
vegetables
,
shop
,
herbs
Boxplayer
ace
Absolutely excellent find.
June 14th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ha I love that name!
June 14th, 2022
Christina
What a great name!
June 14th, 2022
