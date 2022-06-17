Previous
The fern by dide
Photo 3092

The fern

When we visited the waterfall and bush the other day, it was pretty flooded. I suspect this fern isn't usually so surrounded with water.
17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

Dianne

@dide
winghong_ho
It still stands firm.
June 17th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 17th, 2022  
