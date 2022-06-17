Sign up
Photo 3092
The fern
When we visited the waterfall and bush the other day, it was pretty flooded. I suspect this fern isn't usually so surrounded with water.
17th June 2022
Tags
flood
,
fern
,
stream
winghong_ho
It still stands firm.
June 17th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 17th, 2022
